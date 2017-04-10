Teen injured in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police hope someone will come forward about a shooting that injured a teenager Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 6:14 p.m. at the corner of Dunbar Street and Moses Avenue in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. A 17-year-old had a bullet graze wound to his arm.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the Knoxville Police Department Crime and Drug Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

