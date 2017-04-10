Scott County doctor, commissioner arrested for domestic assault at Pigeon Forge campground

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – A Scott County doctor and county commissioner was arrested and is now facing a number of charges after an incident last week at a campground in Pigeon Forge.

Pigeon Forge police were called to the River Edge Campground on Friday after a report that shots had been fired. Officers found Scott County Commissioner Dr. Trent Cross in his travel trailer armed and refusing to come out.

According to a police report, Cross had been arguing with his wife, who ran to another couple’s camper. A witness told police Cross had tried to pry the camper door open.

Cross allegedly fired shots while outside the door. A police officer said Cross was an in agitated state and had been drinking. He resisted arrest, according to the report.

He has now been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of vandalism and one count of resisting arrest.

Scott County Mayor Dale Perdue said he just heard about the arrest Monday morning and that Cross’s position is unchanged. He says he wants to await the judicial process.