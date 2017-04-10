Rhythm N’ Blooms rocks Knoxville with showstopping acts

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Rhythm N’ Blooms festival rocked Knoxville this weekend.

Knoxville’s largest music festival featured a variety of musicians performing at venues across Old City.

Headliners Gogol Bordello and Young the Giant wowed the crowds with showstopping moments. Gogol Bordello’s Eugene took in the view of the Cripple Creek stage by crowd surfing.

Minds blown with @gogolbordello closing out the Cripple Creek Stage. #gogolbordello #gypsypunk #rhythmnblooms #musicfestival #knoxrocks #RnBKnox 📸: @lochkeyvideo A post shared by Rhythm N' Blooms (@rhythmnbloomsfest) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The festival had music for everyone, including rock, pop, singer-songwriter, country, soul and more.

Not only did the festival support Old City businesses, the Cripple Creek stage area featured many Knoxville food trucks and breweries.

Many artists traveled to East Tennessee from out of state.

Las Vegas band The Royal Hounds kept the Cripple Creek crowd full of energy. The band played unique songs, including singing about the ghost of Elvis haunting a bathroom.

Husband and wife duo Allison Russell and JT Nero make up the band Birds of Chicago. Nero is from Chicago and Russell is originally from Montreal, Canada. During the performance, Russell talked about being grateful for the kindness many strangers have shown them on the road.

Matthew McNeal traveled to Knoxville from Dallas, Texas. He kept the crowd laughing in between his Americana songs. The Boyd’s Jig and Reel crowd begged McNeal for an encore.

Texan Haley Cole also performed for a crown at the Jig and Reel. The singer-song writer sang honest and soothing songs while switching from acoustic to the electric guitar many times during the show.

Jackson Terminal hosted many events during the festival from shows to artist workshops to silent discos.

Former Civil Wars member John Paul White performed at the venue. Fans swayed to his song lyrics. He thanked the crowd for being present and not distracted from the performance.

Soulful singer Bonnie Bishop arrived in Knoxville early Sunday morning in order to play at the festival. She shared childhood stories, including a story about being the stepdaughter of a former Mississippi State football coach Jackie Sherrill.

Nora Jane Struthers and The Party Line played a mix of singer-songwriter and bluegrass. The group played multiple times during the weekend, including a show featuring Nora Jane and her husband Joe Overton.

Rhythm N’ Blooms hosted secret shows at Pretentious Beer Company. Fans were able to check Instagram minutes before to find out who was playing.

One of the bands to play a secret show was Shimmy and the Burns. The Knoxville band performed upbeat songs on the patio of the bar.