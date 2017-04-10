Prom dress giveaway Saturday at Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For those that decide to go, prom can be expensive.

Black Oaks Heights Baptist Church is holding a “Princess Project Open House” to help every girl feel like a princess at prom. They are giving away free prom dresses to girls in Knox County Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Pastor Todd Stinnett of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and his sister-in-law Lindsay Maples, who owns Hair Designers of Deane Hill, started the Princess Project for students at Powell High School, but after receiving so many donations they decided to open up the drive to any young lady from any Knox County school. Thanks to a donation, they are also able to provide free hair, nails and makeup.

Previous story: Duo teams up to provide free prom dresses for Knox County teens