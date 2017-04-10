Prom dress giveaway Saturday at Knoxville church

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For those that decide to go, prom can be expensive.

Black Oaks Heights Baptist Church is holding a “Princess Project Open House” to help every girl feel like a princess at prom. They are giving away free prom dresses to girls in Knox County Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Pastor Todd Stinnett of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and his sister-in-law Lindsay Maples, who owns Hair Designers of Deane Hill, started the Princess Project for students at Powell High School, but after receiving so many donations they decided to open up the drive to any young lady from any Knox County school.  Thanks to a donation, they are also able to provide free hair, nails and makeup.

Previous story: Duo teams up to provide free prom dresses for Knox County teens

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s