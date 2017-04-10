Preds set to take on Blackhawks in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set. The Nashville Predators are set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The first game is Thursday in Chicago at The United Center. Game 2 will be Saturday night in Chicago.

The series comes to Nashville on April 17 at 8:30 p.m. The start time for Game 4, scheduled for April 20 in Nashville, has not been set yet.

The Blackhawks beat the Predators four times this season after the Nashville’s opening night win. However, the Preds hold the edge both on the power play and on the penalty kill.

This will be the third time the two teams have played in the playoffs. The Preds fell to the Hawks in six games both series.

