Police: Former Braves player Otis Nixon is missing

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are searching for former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon, who disappeared over the weekend.

Woodstock police say Nixon, who’s 58, was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in a gray Range Rover. Police say he was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time but never arrived.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap, with black Adidas shoes with white stripes.

Woodstock police Sgt. Randy Milligan said Monday that the search is continuing.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases.