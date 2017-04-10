‘Pink moon’ peaks early Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Most of us have heard of a blue moon, but did you know April’s full moon is also known as a color?

Full moons occur when the sun, moon and Earth line up. In most years, there’s only one full moon per month, but sometimes there is a second full moon in a month, known as a blue moon. April’s full moon is called the “pink moon.”

It will rise on Tuesday, April 11, and will also be the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. The April full moon peaks at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It’s also known as the “sprouting grass moon,” “egg moon” and “fish moon.” Those names were used by the early Colonial Americans who learned the names from the local Native Americans.

Moon names by month

January: Wolf Moon

February: Snow Moon

March: Worm Moon

April: Pink Moon

May: Flower Moon

June: Strawberry Moon

July: Buck Moon

August: Sturgeon Moon

September: Corn Moon

October: Hunter’s Moon

November: Beaver Moon

December: Cold Moon