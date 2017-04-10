Knoxville Jazz Orchestra to kick off free concert series in Market Square

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The City of Knoxville’s sixth season of free concerts on Market Square begins next month, kicked off by a performance from the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra.

The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will perform on Tuesday, May 2, kicking off a series of Jazz Tuesdays. The KJO’s Youth Orchestra will warm up the crowd. Succeeding Jazz Tuesdays through August 29 will be headlined by jazz combo Marble City 5.

Variety Thursdays begin on May 4 with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Future Variety Thursday performances, which begin at 7 p.m., include:

May 11: Country singer Joe Lasher Jr., presented by Ingles

May 18: Sixteen-piece big band Ensemble Swing Time

May 25: Singer-songwriter Jonathan Sexton

June 1: Blues band Blue Line Blues, featuring members of the Knoxville Police Department

June 8: Nashville classic rock band The Bicho Brothers

June 15: Square Dancing on the Square, with music by The Hellgrammites and caller Stan Sharp, presented by Century Harvest Farms

June 22: Singer-songwriter and former Knoxvillian Louise Mosrie

June 29: Nashville pianist Kendall Ray

All concerts are free, including parking after 6 p.m. Downtown visitors are welcome to use the new public restrooms in the Market Square Garage. No food or alcohol will be sold in Market Square proper, but there are 14 restaurants, many with patios, in the vicinity.