Knoxville dispatcher wins Telecommunicator of The Year Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The second week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and a Knoxville Emergency Dispatcher is being recognized with an award.

Mayor Madeline Rogero presented the Telecommunicator of The Year Award to Dorrian Steen.

Steen has worked as a dispatcher for eight years.

According to the NPSTW website, the special week was initially created in 1981 by Pratricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California as a way to thank those who dedicate their lives to serve the public.

Thank you, again, for all the sacrifices you make to create a better and safer world for the public. Your commitment to your profession is appreciated by all of APCO International, the public safety communications community, and the citizens you serve. This week’s for you! ~ APCO International