Knox County Sheriff names treasurer for potential mayoral run

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones said he has completed the initial process to run for Knox County Mayor.

“Today I completed the initial process to run for elected office. I look forward to talking about my experience and qualifications for Knox County Mayor in the next few weeks,” said Jones.

Jones was appointed sheriff in 2007 by the Knox County Commission. He was elected to the post in 2008 and reelected sheriff in 2010 and 2014.

Glen Jacobs, also known as WWE's "Kane," has also filed paperwork to appoint a campaign treasurer.

The current mayor of Knox County is Tim Burchett, but he is ineligible to run in the next election because of the county’s term limits. Burchett became Knox County Mayor in September 2010.