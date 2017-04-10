Knox County school officials explain benefits of Chromebooks in the classroom

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Chromebooks are the latest item in a teacher’s box of tools. After hitting the market in 2011, schools around the country started buying them. Fast forward to present day and there’s one in almost every classroom in East Tennessee.

To date, there are more than 19,000 Chromebooks in Knox County’s school district alone.

“It mostly is replacing pencil and paper, but it should be more than that,” says South Lyons Middle School teacher Caitlin Nowell. “You know if I just put the same exact worksheet on a computer they might as well be doing it on paper, so it’s really making the learning more meaningful and personalized to each student.”

Putting Chromebooks into the classroom and adding that technology was another skill teachers themselves had to learn before they could teach with it.

“As a teacher it gets nerve-wracking at times to implement something new,” said Nowell.

Chief Academic Officer for Knox County Schools Jon Rysewyk says they are the critical role in Chromebooks being effective learning tools.

“It never was about Chromebooks, it really was about kind of an initiative. About three to four years ago we started looking as a district at personalized learning,” said Rysewyk.

Those Chromebooks are a component of that personalized learning that accommodates all kinds of learning types.

“They learn differently. They come with different backgrounds. They learn at different rates,” said Rysewyk. “I don’t think that we’re going to find any empirical evidence that shows wow this one school added Chromebooks or added one-to-one technology and their reading scores went through the roof.”

Instead, Rysewyk says the standards, and teachers who understand those standards and then unpack them in a variety of ways that cater to the diversity of students is where we see the benefit of Chromebooks.

“Technology is such a huge part of everyday life and I think It’s the assumption that they have all this technology at home but our kids don’t,” says Nowell. “Not all students have that. We have students who do not have Wi-Fi at their homes still, which to me that sounds like a crazy idea but that’s also part of my privilege I guess.”

“The whole instructional technology has kind of blown up on the scene in the last five years.”

Of the 20 county school districts in the WATE viewing area, 14 of them reported using Chromebooks in some capacity. The remaining six districts reported using some other form of laptop or tablet equivalent in class.

“They are easy to travel with and for me, the battery lasts a long time. I can go a whole week with the battery so that’s nice,” said seventh grade student Shannon Jones at South Doyle Elementary.

“It’s really helpful with my organization because I have all of my papers and assignments all on that Chromebook,” said Regan Mills, West High School junior and Chromebook user. “Everything is so hectic junior year. That’s one thing I don’t have to worry about.”

Just like anything, there are pros and cons.

“Really the only con that I have seen is that some students get distracted and they want to kind of have that extra tab to the side,” Nowell said.

However, some could argue that happens in class with or without a Chromebook.

“Again it’s a tool that teachers who are well trained, use effectively, and use their professional judgement on when to use and when not to use,” said Rysewyk. “Again we’ve heard that loud and clear that it’s not one or the other. It’s both.”

For Knox County Schools specifically, Rysewyk says Chromebooks are more reliable now than when they first came out and the cost is also a big part of why they use them as well. A few hundred dollars is much more affordable for them, than upwards of a thousand, which is what some competing products cost.