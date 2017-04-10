Knox County man accused of hitting, killing infant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County man has been charged with fatally striking an 8-month-old child.

Nathan Randall Wheeler is charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. Police said they were called to the Village apartments, located at 4418 Peyton Place on Saturday at 10:54 a.m.

According to the arrest report an 8-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. After Wheeler was taken into custody, police said he confessed to knowingly striking the child in a non-accidental manner more than once, resulting in serious bodily injury that led to the child’s death.