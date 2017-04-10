Knox County, Kentucky inmate walks off during work release

FLAT LICK, Ky. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate escaped custody during a work release program.

The sheriff’s office said Carl Parks was working in Flat Lick near Evergreen Road when he ran off. He was last seen wearing a dark grey Knox county jumpsuit.

Parks was in the Knox County Detention Center for non-payment of child support and under a $5,000 release on payment bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he is considered non-violent and not a danger to the public.

Anyone that see Parks is asked to call 911 and report it.