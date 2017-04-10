Kentucky man arrested for DUI, heroin found in truck

CAWOOD, Ky. (WATE) – A man was arrested after drugs were found in Harlan County.

Frank Robinette, 24, was stopped after a trooper saw him driving a 2012 GMC pickup truck on KY 991. The Trooper says the driver failed to use a signal when turning onto the roadway.

According to the report, Robinette’s license was suspended and he did not have valid registration or insurance. The suspect failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

While searching the vehicle, the trooper found a white powdery substance in a box. According to investigators, the suspect admitted to it being heroin. A digital scale, empty bags and $770 in cash were also found.

Robinette face charges for traffic violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.