Kentucky dispatcher helps deliver baby over the phone

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week by sharing the story of a dispatcher who helped a couple deliver their own baby, despite not knowing they were expecting.

KSP says they handled 554,282 calls in 2016. They employ 190 telecommunicators at their 16 posts throughout the state.

Dispatcher Scott Hall said it was around 4:30 a.m. one day last year when he received a frantic call from a man who was distressed, saying he thought his girlfriend’s water just broke. Hall said he became nervous, but his training kicked in.

“I asked him how far along she was and he explained that they didn’t even know she was pregnant,” Hall recalled.

Hall sent an ambulance and asked if the man could see any part of the baby. The man said he thought he could see the head.

“Childbirth is not a call we get every day and since it was my first time, it was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been on a phone call,” says Hall. “I was sweating bullets.”

KSP says Hall kept his cool and went through all the normal childbirth steps. At some point a neighbor came to help. Fortunately, there were no complications.

Hall says it was nerve-wracking because it was his first childbirth situation.

“Hearing that baby cry on the other end of the phone was wonderful,” he says. “It was one of the best calls I have taken because it was the most positive call I’ve had.”