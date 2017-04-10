Judge decides future of memorial fund for fallen Maryville Officer Kenny Moats

Related Coverage Maryville says final goodbye to Officer Kenny Moats

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The family of the Maryville police officer killed in the line of duty, Kenny Moats, appeared in Blount County court Monday to discuss the future of the fund created in the officer’s memory.

Since Moats’ death on August 25, 2016, people have been donating money to the Kenny Moats Memorial Fund. The family of Officer Moats filed a petition to the trust, asking that the funds pay for the education and health needs of his three children, including his one step-child.

“Just letting the kids go to school,” Brittany Moats, widow of Officer Moats, said in court. “That’s all he wanted.”

The trust currently sits at about $500,000.

“There’s no words to convey how thankful we are,” Kenneth Moats, Officer Moats’ father, said. “It’s absolutely amazing… from companies, to just the everyday person, it’s just absolutely amazing.”

The family expressed their gratitude for everyone who took the time to donate and asked the community to continue to help Kenny’s memory live on.

“He cared,” Kenneth Moats said. “He wanted to make a difference and hopefully going forward, with other things we plan to do, he can continue to make a difference.”

In court, Judge Duggan also assigned a trustee to the Kenny Moats Memorial Fund, naming First Tennessee Bank to manage the money, with Kenny Moats’ parents serving advisory roles. The bank offered to oversee the trust at a discounted rate to help the family as well as preserve and grow its funds.

After approving the petition, the judge concluded the hearing with personal remarks.

“We all thought very highly of Kenny,” Judge Duggan said. “He was a good officer. He was very conscientious and dedicated to what he was doing and as we say, gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Officer Moats’ accused killer, Brian Stalans, is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on May 19.