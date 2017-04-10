Heritage High School students pledge not to text and drive

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with local high schoolers on Monday to help them take the pledge against texting and driving.

Heritage High School students took the pledge by putting their thumbprints on a banner for the school to see. April is recognized as “Distracted Driving Awareness Month,” encouraging people across the country to put their phones away before getting behind the wheel.

“It’s a habit and it’s not an easy thing to stop, but when you see your blue thumb or when you see your sticker on your car door reminding you, ‘Hey, I signed that pledge saying I wouldn’t text and drive so that I can keep other people safe on the roads,'” said Student Council President Elizabeth Frahme.

Tennessee saw its highest number of known distracted driving crashes in 2016, with nearly 25,000 crashes resulting in 58 deaths.

