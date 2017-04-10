Firefighters battle huge flames at South Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex in South Knoxville Monday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at South Ridge Apartments on Bertie Rand Street.

It’s not yet known if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire. The Knoxville Police Department says Bertie Rand Street is closed due to the fire.

