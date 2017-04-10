Driver killed in Oak Ridge crash

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on State Route 95, just south of White Wing Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the driver of a four-door sedan traveling southbound on State Route 95 crossed over a double yellow line and struck the trailer of a semi-truck in the northbound lane. The driver of the sedan was transported by ambulance to Fort Loudoun Medical Center in Lenoir City where he later died from his injuries.

Police said a third vehicle involved in the crash went off the roadway from the northbound lane but did not make contact with the sedan or the semi-truck. No other injuries were reported.

State Route 95 was closed near Melton Hill Dam for several hours but has since reopened. This incident remains under investigation.