MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A suspected gang leader pleaded guilty Thursday.

The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office believes Ricky Dale Munsey is the leader of the Chicken Head Mafia. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

He faces life in prison and a $10 million fine.

Munsey was arrested in March 2016 and was under the investigation of the sheriff’s office and the FBI.

He sentence hearing is set for July 2017.