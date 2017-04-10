Beloved Gatlinburg steakhouse destroyed in wildfires to reopen

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A beloved Gatlinburg restaurant destroyed in the November wildfires will reopen this fall.

The Alamo Steakhouse burned down on November 28. The family-owned restaurant had been in business for 18 years. In light of the tragedy, the owners say there is an opportunity. They hope to be open by October 1, just in time for the busy tourist season.

“I felt a sense of weird moral obligation to get it reopened for the people who come every October for the leaves. I couldn’t force them to skip the season,” said Kelly Johnson. “It’s going to be a long five months. It’s obviously a big restaurant and we’re excited to start it.”

Crews are expected to begin digging next week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s