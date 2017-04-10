Beloved Gatlinburg steakhouse destroyed in wildfires to reopen

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A beloved Gatlinburg restaurant destroyed in the November wildfires will reopen this fall.

The Alamo Steakhouse burned down on November 28. The family-owned restaurant had been in business for 18 years. In light of the tragedy, the owners say there is an opportunity. They hope to be open by October 1, just in time for the busy tourist season.

“I felt a sense of weird moral obligation to get it reopened for the people who come every October for the leaves. I couldn’t force them to skip the season,” said Kelly Johnson. “It’s going to be a long five months. It’s obviously a big restaurant and we’re excited to start it.”

Crews are expected to begin digging next week.