MARYVILLE (WATE) – Blount County deputies are warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be with the sheriff’s office and demands the victim pay to prevent being arrested.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they received numerous phone calls about the scam on Monday, two of which were from people who had been victimized.

The caller threatens that the victim must send payment by a GreenDot Visa card within an hour of the call or they will be arrested. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says neither they, other law enforcement agencies in the county nor the court system will call to demand money, and will certainly not threaten arrest over the phone.

Most of the callers are from outside East Tennessee, and many calls originate from foreign countries with a spoofed phone number that can’t be traced.

Blount County deputies say scams f this nature circulate every couple of weeks and want people to pass word of the scam to people who may not see the warning for themselves.