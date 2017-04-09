UT senior spreading message of sexual awareness through t-shirts

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A University of Tennessee senior is bringing awareness to a serious issue on college campus through t-shirts.

Claire Fogarty and her roommates designed shirts reading “We will not be silenced” in honor of Sexual Assault and Prevention Awareness Month.

“Sexual assault is something that’s kind of taboo to talk about,” said Fogarty. “Something that not everyone feels comfortable talking about, so, we knew we wanted to say something about how it should be talked about.”

Fogarty went through several ideas when designing the shirt and now the girls are individually screen printing each shirt.

“We created the design and I burn them on to a screen,” said Fogarty. “I have a little single color press and I’ll just print them, use my squeegee and print them on a shirt.”

The shirts are being sold for $10 and the go to the Helen Ross Manabí Center.

“That’s an awesome place,” said Fogarty. “It has free resources for those who have been sexually assaulted.”

Once the orders are filled, more than 200 college students on UT’s campus will be addressing the issue of sexual assault by wearing a simple t-shirt.

“We’re really excited to see people supporting it anyway,” said Fogarty’s roommate Raiyah Kirby. “That’s really cool. I’m very excited to see everyone wearing them.”

Fogarty has temporarily stopped taking orders for the shirts until the girls have caught up on the 200 orders they already have.