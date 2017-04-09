3 guards assaulted, airlifted to hospital after disturbance at Hickman County prison

ONLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction says three officers were assaulted at a Hickman County prison Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee.

According to TDOC, a disturbance occurred and 20 inmates attacked three officers.

Two of them were immediately airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the other was held hostage.

He has since been released and flown to a hospital for treatment.

The situation was resolved at 7 p.m., and officials have regained control of the housing unit.

TDOC told News 2 the inmates involved will face charges.