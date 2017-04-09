Police searching for 10-year-old Middle Tennessee boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Metro Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his Madison home Saturday night.

Demetrius Johnson was last seen near Palestine Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with a basketball on it, a gray, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a blue Air Jordan hat and had a black backpack with neon accents.

Metro police began searching for Demetrius around 7 p.m. using tracking K-9s and helicopters in addition to officers canvasing the area on foot.

Detectives do not believe Demetrius is in any immediate danger and may be staying with friends in the area who are unaware he has run away from home.

Demetrius left a letter to his family he just wanted to go somewhere to be alone, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Metro police at 615-862-8600 or 615-862-7417.