Neighbor calls fire crews when Knoxville home burns with owners gone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A neighbor contacted the Knoxville Fire Department Sunday morning after 5:00 when they noticed flames coming from a house on Lansing Avenue.

When Firefighters arrived on scene, flames were shooting form the side of the house and into the attic. Crews had to make a forced entry into the home to extinguish the flames.

The premises were searched, but no one was found in the home and no one was hurt during the incident.

