Neighbor calls fire crews when Knoxville home burns with owners gone

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
(KFD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A neighbor contacted the Knoxville Fire Department Sunday morning after 5:00 when they noticed flames coming from a house on Lansing Avenue.

When Firefighters arrived on scene, flames were shooting form the side of the house and into the attic. Crews had to make a forced entry into the home to extinguish the flames.

The premises were searched, but no one was found in the home and no one was hurt during the incident.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app for the latest on breaking news, weather and traffic.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s