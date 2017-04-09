Missing Scott County, Virginia teen found safe in Kingsport

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- A missing 16-year-old girl from Duffield, Va. has been found safe in East Tennessee.

Scott County, Virginia dispatchers confirmed 16-year-old Hannah Nicole Sturgill was found safe late Saturday night in Kingsport.

No other details about how she got to Kingsport or why have not been released.

We previously reported Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for Sturgill who was last seen on April 3 around 1:30 p.m.

For the latest on breaking news, weather and traffic download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.