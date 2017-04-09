Clifton wins debut with Smokies

Pensacola, FL (WATE) – Trevor Clifton will have to wait one more week to pitch in front of his new home crowd. Saturday night, the win will have to do.

The Maryville native who starred at Heritage High School before being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round of the 2013 Draft made his Double-A debut tonight for the Tennessee Smokies.

Clifton gave up a first inning 2-run home run to 2014 MLB All-Star Devin Mesoraco (on rehab assignment), but settled in thereafter. In five innings, Clifton struck out four, walked one, and gave up two hits and that first inning 2-run shot against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He was 1-2 at the plate with an RBI.

Clifton got a bunch of run support to help him earn his first Double-A win, too. The Smokies scored five in the top of the 6th en route to a 9-2 win. Now 2-1 on the early season, the Smokies will continue their series with the Blue Wahoos Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Their home opener is scheduled for next Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. against Mississippi.