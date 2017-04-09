Campbell County Sheriff’s Office warns of credit card chip reader scam

Published: Updated:

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scamming device found in the city limits of LaFollette on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says a customer was using the ATM at Y-12 Federal Credit Union on Jacksboro pike when a scamming card and chip reader pulled off in his hand when he removed his card.

Deputies say the customer made a report at their office and that they are in possession of the device.

CCSO says anyone that has used the ATM recently is asked to contact the bank at (865) 482-1043 or talk to a bank representative.

The scam is still under investigation.

