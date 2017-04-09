3 car non-injury crash causing backups along Interstate 75

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: TDOT)

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WATE) – Traffic along Interstate 75 in Campbell County and Knox County is being slowed after a three car crash Sunday afternoon according to Campbell County dispatch.

Dispatch said the crash happened near a roadwork construction site on interstate 75 in Campbell County. No injuries were reported from the incident.

According to T-DOT, high traffic volumes were reported at mile marker 130 at 11:17 a.m. Northbound traffic is affected with possible delays.

T-DOT also announced high traffic volumes at mile markers 120 and 117 along Interstate 75 in Anderson and Knox Counties.

T-DOT says traffic volumes are estimated to be cleared by 6:00 p.m but some areas could still face delays until 8:00 p.m.

No details have been released on how the crash started.

