West Knoxville bank robbery suspect arrested

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The man suspected of being responsible of robbing Knoxville’s US Bank on Kingston Pike April 4th was arrested by the FBI, KPD and KCSO in a joint operation Saturday evening according to KCSO.

Previous Story: FBI investigates robbery at West Knoxville bank

Douglas M. Armel, Jr., 52, was arrested at the Valley Inn at 3301 East Magnolia Avenue at 8:37 p.m. Saturday by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and KPD.

Information received by the Knoxville Police Department led to Armel’s location and arrest.

Armel, Jr. is charged with bank robbery and is being transported to the Blount County Jail where he will be held with no bond.

Armel, Jr. has a criminal history in Knox County that includes the manufacture, delivery, sell, or possession with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sell methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.