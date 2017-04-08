Syrian missile strikes personal for MTSU professor

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many voices being heard in the aftermath of the U.S. missile strikes against Syria, but how a Middle Tennessee State University professor looks at the situation as very personal.

Dr. Saleh Sbenaty has taught computer science at the Murfreesboro school for nearly a quarter of a century, but the country torn by a six-year civil war that he fled decades ago is with him every moment because much of his family remains there.

“We don’t want to see any more loss of life. That is first of all,” he said. “When I talk with my family… The living conditions are like miserable. You cannot imagine. No electricity, no water, food prices are staggering.”

On Friday morning, just hours after the U.S. missiles struck a Syrian air base in retaliation for the Assad led government using chemical weapons on civilians, Dr. Sbenaty had been on the phone with his mother in Damascus, but there is care in the conversations with Syrian loved ones.

“Everything is monitored,” Dr. Sbenaty explained. “So I cannot freely talk with her on the phone and get her reaction because we know phones are monitored. We know that being on the news is going to be dangerous.”

Despite that danger, the Syrian professor does not mince words about the American response to the Assad regime’s use of the chemical weapons earlier this week.

“Let me make clear. This limited strike is totally justified because it is strike against the military installation that initiated this gas attack against the civilian population,” said the professor.

In a few words about a very complex part of the world, Dr. Sbenaty hopes the reason for the missile strikes revives the debate about his homeland and what to do with its refugees who are now like he once was.