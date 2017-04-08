Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Knoxville interstate ramp

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: KPD)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The ramp from interstate 40 westbound in Knox county leading to interstate 140 East is closed for an overturned tractor trailer according to the Knoxville Police Department.

(Photo: KPD)

According to T-DOT, the accident occurred close to exit 376 at 4:20 p.m Saturday afternoon. KPD says they estimate the ramp to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

No details have been released on the cause of the accident, but KPD did tweet that no serious injuries have been reported.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more detail become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s