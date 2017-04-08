Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Knoxville interstate ramp

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The ramp from interstate 40 westbound in Knox county leading to interstate 140 East is closed for an overturned tractor trailer according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to T-DOT, the accident occurred close to exit 376 at 4:20 p.m Saturday afternoon. KPD says they estimate the ramp to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

No details have been released on the cause of the accident, but KPD did tweet that no serious injuries have been reported.

No serious injury reported. However- there will be major traffic backups in the area of I-40 & I-140 until cleared. #KnoxTraffic pic.twitter.com/H51mlRRkQY — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 8, 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more detail become available.