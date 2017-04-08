KUB warns of utility phone scam

Although scammers may be convincing, there are 2 clear indications that someone is attempting to scam you. Share these with your friends and family to help them know the signs:

1. They request payment in the form of a pre-paid card (such as a MoneyGram, Green Dot Card, etc.) KUB does NOT accept this method as a form of payment, and will never ask for payment int his manner.

2. They threaten utility shut-off within a specific time frame (such an a half hour, one hour, etc.) KUB communicates service disconnection on bills and on pink doorhangers delivered to the premises.

If either of these things happen, this is a SCAM, and you should not follow through. Hang up and call KUB at 524-2911. You should also let your local law enforcement agency know via their non-emergency line.