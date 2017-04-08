KUB warns of utility phone scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board is warning their customers about a new scam call making the rounds. They said in a Facebook post that scammers are using technology that sounds very similar to KUB’s answering machine. KUB says that if you receive a call from someone requesting payment for utiliies in the form of a pre-paid card hang up immediately and call your local law enforcement.
Scammers are calling potential victims using technology to mimic KUB’s main phone number as well as recordings of KUB’s answering messages and prompts to enable customers reach a person posing as a KUB representative.
Although scammers may be convincing, there are 2 clear indications that someone is attempting to scam you. Share these with your friends and family to help them know the signs:
1. They request payment in the form of a pre-paid card (such as a MoneyGram, Green Dot Card, etc.) KUB does NOT accept this method as a form of payment, and will never ask for payment int his manner.
2. They threaten utility shut-off within a specific time frame (such an a half hour, one hour, etc.) KUB communicates service disconnection on bills and on pink doorhangers delivered to the premises.
If either of these things happen, this is a SCAM, and you should not follow through. Hang up and call KUB at 524-2911. You should also let your local law enforcement agency know via their non-emergency line.