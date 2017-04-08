Family of 5 displaced in South Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Station 28 responded to a home fire near the Arrowhead Subdivision off Maryville Pike Friday evening.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. The blaze is believed to have started in the in the garage.

Neighbors reported hearing sounds of explosions during the incident but the fire chief reported there was no evidence of this.

Two adults and three children made it out without injuries, but the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross is helping the family find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.