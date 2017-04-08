Family of 5 displaced in South Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Station 28 responded to a home fire near the Arrowhead Subdivision off Maryville Pike Friday evening.

According to Rural Metro, when firefighters arrived, the home at 3421 Tipton Station was engulfed in flames. Wendy Hill, one of the family members that says she was in the house when the fire started, says the home was rented without insurance.

Three adults and two children, both 11 years old, made it out without injuries according to Wendy Hill.

“It’s something that we have to step right into because we have nothing. My kids didn’t even have shoes on their feet last night, because we had nothing. We ran out of the house in pajamas.” said Hill.

Hill says her husband, Gary Marlow, her father, Ronald Hill, and her two eleven year old children were in the home when the fire started. Now, Hill says they are staying in a hotel for at least two nights through Red Cross assistance.

Neighbors reported hearing sounds of explosions during the incident but the fire chief reported there was no evidence of this.

“We all five went back and seen, you know, pretty much what we was actually looking at last [Saturday] night. We really wanted to see what it had done, cause we couldn’t see what it had done. It happened so quick, so fast. It was unbelievable,” said Hill.

The family of five went back to their home Saturday afternoon, but Hill says, they are not able to go back inside until after the fire investigation is complete. Hill says the financial burdens are secondary to finding a permanent home as soon as possible.

“It’s nothing I’ve ever expected. Nobody ever expects anything like this.” said Hill.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.