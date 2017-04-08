Court papers: Elizabeth Thomas ‘scared’ of Tad Cummins

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) – Court papers filed in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl and a former teacher allege that she feared the man and he told her she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

The petition was filed by Anthony Thomas on behalf of his daughter, Elizabeth Thomas, who disappeared from her home in Columbia on March 13.

The court papers ask Maury County Chancery Court to allow the family’s lawyer to take depositions of people with information.

The petition alleges that the father learned that Tad Cummins had threatened his daughter with repercussions at school if she didn’t go with him for a meal. The document also said Elizabeth Thomas was “scared of Cummins and felt in over her head.”

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for both of them and Cummins is currently listed as one of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted.

Neither has been heard from since they disappeared on March 13, and they were seen once on surveillance footage at an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Walmart two days later.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female with hazel eyes who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

