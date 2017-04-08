Cookeville man’s family arrested in homicide investigation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of a Cookeville man who is being investigated for homicide were arrested after being accused of attempting to hinder the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started searching for the person responsible for the homicide of Barry Cole on February 6 when his body was found at his home in McMinnville.

The investigation lead the TBI to arrest Wesley Leverett and charge him with criminal homicide.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined Leverett’s mother, Debra Daniels, and his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Daniels attempted to hinder the investigation.

Each of them has now been charged with one count of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence. They are being held in the McMinn County Jail, each with a $15,000 bond.