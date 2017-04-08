Coleman and Vols finish strong at Tennessee Relays

Knoxville (WATE) – Mark their first weekend on the renovated Tom Black Track as a success. Hosting the 50th annual running of the Tennessee Relays, Tennessee Track & Field delivered strong performances throughout the weekend, paced by junior star Christian Coleman. On Friday, Coleman delivered a time of 10.03 in the 100 meter, the fastest time in the NCAA this season.

On Saturday, he was part of the two winning relay men’s teams. Running the second leg of both the 4x100m and 4x400m, Coleman helped the Vols to times of 39.65 and 3:05.61 respectively. Of the five relays Tennessee ran Saturday, the Vols won four– including the Women’s 4x100m and Women’s 4x400m.

“We really showed up in the relays, and ending the meet that way, it was a goal of mine to win all four of those relays,” said director of Track and Field Beth Alford-Sullivan. “The 4x100s on both sides, the 4x400s on both sides, that’s our traditional relays and it was definitely a goal. And then to see Christian Coleman just continue to tear it up like he is, what a great cap to the weekend.”

