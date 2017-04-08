Army reserve renamed in honor of Greeneville war hero

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – Saturday the city of Greeneville honored one of its fallen heroes with a special dedication.

The mayor, along with the state representatives and other community members gathered to dedicate the army reserve in the late Sergeant Brandon M. Read’s memory.

Brandon was killed in 2004 when an IED hit his vehicle in Iraq. He was 21 years old.

Brandon’s father Mike Read says it wasn’t a surprise when Brandon told him he wanted to join the army.

“He was caring,” said Mike. “He loved life, and he just wanted to serve.”

Mike says his son had a vibrant personality and was always looking for an adventure.

“Brandon was more outgoing,” said Mike. “I mean he liked to do everything. If he’d seen it on the internet, whether it was grass skiing or skydiving or whatever, he wanted to try it.”

Brandon’s death affected far more than his family. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Dillon says Brandon was loved by many.

“I knew Brandon he was a good friend,” said Dillon. “I also served in Fort Campbell Kentucky with him and we were a close group together. When I was deployed to Afghanistan he was deployed to Iraq and that’s when he passed away in Iraq.”

Dillon says the years since Brandon’s death have been difficult and the road to getting the army reserve in his name was bitter sweet.

“There’s so many emotions,” said Dillon. “We were ecstatic when we came in. It’s such a good thing and we’re trying to do it for Brandon and his family and then you have the emotions of his loss and what he really meant to us.”

Brandon’s family is still trying to process the whole thing.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Mike. “It hasn’t sunk in yet I don’t think, but I think he would have liked it.”