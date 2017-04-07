Young-Williams to hold ‘kitten shower’ for more supplies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many kittens will be coming to Young-Williams Animal Center this season.

The organization says since many kittens are born during the Spring, extra supplies will be needed. Young-Williams will be hosting a “kitten shower” on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

At the event, people can bring in donations and play with kittens. There will also be information on the shelter’s foster program.

Donations that are needed, include:

Feeding bottles

Powdered kitten replacer

Canned kitten food

Kitchen scales that measure in ounces

Microwaveable heating pads/discs

Kitty litter