Young-Williams to hold ‘kitten shower’ for more supplies

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many kittens will be coming to Young-Williams Animal Center this season.
The organization says since many kittens are born during the Spring, extra supplies will be needed. Young-Williams will be hosting a “kitten shower” on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
At the event, people can bring in donations and play with kittens. There will also be information on the shelter’s foster program.
Donations that are needed, include:
- Feeding bottles
- Powdered kitten replacer
- Canned kitten food
- Kitchen scales that measure in ounces
- Microwaveable heating pads/discs
- Kitty litter