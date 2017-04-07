Why does high humidity cause bad hair days?

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring brings everyone outside, whether you’re meeting up with friends or just spending time in the sun. The warmer weather has a big impact on your hair. There is science behind your good and bad hair days.

It’s getting into the time of year where the humidity is starting to rise and for some of us, the hair gets a little frizzy. It all has to do with how much moisture is in the air and what happens with the proteins in your hair.

The proteins in your hair will attract the water molecules in the air and when that happens, the water attracts to itself as well, causing kinks in your hair. When the water evaporates, the kinks remain.