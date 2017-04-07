Why does high humidity cause bad hair days?

By Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring brings everyone outside, whether you’re meeting up with friends or just spending time in the sun. The warmer weather has a big impact on your hair. There is science behind your good and bad hair days.

It’s getting into the time of year where the humidity is starting to rise and for some of us, the hair gets a little frizzy. It all has to do with how much moisture is in the air and what happens with the proteins in your hair.

The proteins in your hair will attract the water molecules in the air and when that happens, the water attracts to itself as well, causing kinks in your hair. When the water evaporates, the kinks remain.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s