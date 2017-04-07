Weekend events to close several streets in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Source: Dogwood Arts)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many events will be going on in Knoxville this weekend, which will cause several street closures.

The street closures are due to Rhythm N’ Blooms music festival, the Color Me Rad 5K, the Youth Metro Drug Coalition and the First Baptist’s Church’s Easter egg hunt.

Friday-Sunday

  • Jackson Avenue: It will be closed between Morgan and Humes streets from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
  • Patton Street: It will be closed between Jackson Avenue to Willow Street from 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday.
  • There will be temporary no-parking zones during the weekend: Old City south parking lot, Old City north parking lot and a section of Jackson Avenue.

Saturday

  • There will be rolling street closures starting at 9 a.m. for Howard Baker Jr. Avenue, Hill Avenue, Harriet Tubman Street, McCalla Avenue, Willow Avenue, Central Street, Cumberland Avenue, State Street, Hill, Hall of Fame Drive and Howard Baker.
  • There will be rolling street closures on Cherokee Boulevard in Sequoyah Hills between Iskagna and Scenic drives starting at 10 a.m.

Sunday

  • Walnut Street: It will be closed downtown between Hill Avenue and Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Main Street: It will be closed between Locust and Walnut streets from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

 

