Vehicle connected to New York missing person case found in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Law enforcement chased a car connected to a missing person case through East Tennessee Friday. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol says law enforcement in New York were in search of a blue Kia.

The vehicle was spotted in Strawberry Plains. Troopers chased the suspect on Interstate-40 W starting at the Cedar Bluff exit. The suspect continued driving through Loudon County at a high speed.

Three cruisers were able to surround the car after it wreaked at mile marker 53 on Interstate 75 S.

The suspect is now in custody.

There is no more information at this time.

