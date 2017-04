KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee will be hosting Relay For Life on Friday.

The event will benefit the American Cancer Society. Teams continue to fundraise to help the organization support cancer patients. There will be food, games and more.

Supporters do not have to attend the event to donate to a team. Donation opportunities are available online.

Relay will be held at FIJI Island on Volunteer Blvd from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit UT’s Relay For Life website.