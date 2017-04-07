Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a Tennessee legislator to be Army secretary.

The White House says Trump has chosen Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green for the post. The West Point graduate is a physician and the CEO of an emergency department staffing company.

As an Army doctor, Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. He also has served as an airborne rifle company commander and as a top Army recruiter.

Trump’s first choice, businessman Vincent Viola, withdrew his name for the position in early February.

Viola cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses. He was the founder of the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial.

“This is a good opportunity for the rest of the country to benefit from Tennessean Mark Green’s leadership skills, military experience and dedication to service members,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander in a statement.

“As a West Point graduate and former military officer, Mark Green is well-suited to serve our nation as Secretary of the Army,” said Corker. “He is respected in both the military and business communities, and I know the people of Tennessee State Senate District 22 have greatly valued his leadership and dedication over the past four years. Mark has a true sense of duty, and I was proud to recommend him to President Trump for this distinguished position,” said Sen. Bob Corker.