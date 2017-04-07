Things to do in East Tennessee: April 7-9

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The weekend will be filled with many events in East Tennessee. From races to shows to live music, East Tennesseans can find plenty of things to do.

Dancing with the Knoxville Stars

Star 102.1’s “Dancing with the Knoxville Stars” will raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The event will be Friday at the Knoxville Convention Center.

WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Trent Magill will compete against 9 other celebrities.

Tickets are $75 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres. VIP tables can be purchased for $400. Tickets can be bought online or by calling 865-541-8441.

Rhythm N’ Blooms

The festival features a variety of music acts, including well-known artists to up and coming.

This year’s acts include: Young the Giant, Gogol Bordello, Dave Barnes, John Paul White, Cruz Contreras, Parker Millsap, John Moreland, William Wild, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Peak Physique, Bonnie Bishop, the Pinklets, Nikki Lane, Lee Fieds & The Expressions and more.

Music fans can see the day by day lineup or buy tickets on the festival’s website. The festival will be in Old City all weekend.

Friday

UT Relay For Life

The event will benefit the American Cancer Society. Teams continue to fundraise to help the organization support cancer patients. There will be food, games and more.

Relay will be held at FIJI Island on Volunteer Blvd from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit UT’s Relay For Life website.

Scruffy City Orchestra Spring Concert

The music group will perform its final concert of the season. “Around the World in Eight Pieces” will feature music from eight countries and five continents.

The event will be at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Knoxville at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Austen Fest

The University of Tennessee English department will continue to highlight the works of Jane Austen. There will be multiple events Friday, including: a tea blending workshop, marathon reading, a lecture and dance demonstrations at the Regency Ball.

For a full schedule of events, visit the department’s website.

Saturday

Oak Ridge Egg Hunt

The family event will be at Bissell Park. There will be over 15,000 candy and prize-filled eggs. Attendees will meet at the Civic Center before 11 a.m. in order for children to be seperated by age. Children who are 4-years-old or in fourth grade or younger can attend.

Yoga Hike

Ijams will host the event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is for people 7-years-old and up. All levels are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring their own mat.

Saw Works 5K and Beer Mile

The runs will go through Old City Saturday night. There will be prices for age categories. Runners will receive two beers from the brewery, a shirt and discounts. There will be live music and food trucks.

The races begin at 7 p.m. To register, visit the race website.

Color Me Rad

The 5K race will cover runners with powders of multiple colors. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum.

For more information, visit the race’s website.

Sunday

Spring Wildflower Walk

The UT Arboretum Society is hosting the event will be at Haw Ridge Park in Oak Ridge. There will be an expert naturalist leading the educational walk. Attendees can bring cameras to take pictures of the flowers and a wildflower book.

The event is free and is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.