Syrian refugee living in Knoxville says U.S. airstrike was necessary

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Syria that welcomes all signs, all colors, and all people is a place Yassin Terou used to call home.

“They asking for normal civil rights. These people who have been fighting ISIS and fighting the Assad regime for years, if they can get rid of Assad, they can fight and focus on the terrorism group. We can end this by supporting these groups.” said Terou.

He says the U.S. missile airstrikes on a Syrian air base in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians were necessary and this escalated tension didn’t happen overnight.

Terou is the owner of Yassin’s Falafel House in Knoxville. He fled Syria, with his family, in 2011 and opened his restaurant in 2014. His father and sister still live in Syria.

“We should [have done] it a long time ago. We should stop what’s happening in Syria not only for chemicals, for the killing or for the older generation. It’s for the children, it’s for the children that have no scene to be in this situation.” said Terou.

He says he thinks the solution starts with the U.S. working with allies to address the Assad Regime so that main forces can be focused on ISIS within Syria.

“We are now in time. We don’t go back and say why don’t this happen before and this should be happened before. This is a moment to focus to understand the situation in Syria is an international situation.”