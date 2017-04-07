Sevier County Sheriff seeking identity of person of interest

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a man.

Investigators believe the man has information about a burglary in the Upper Middle Creek area. The incident occurred in late March.

Anyone with information should call the department at 865-774-3937. Calls can remain anonymous.

