Sevier County Sheriff seeking identity of person of interest

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Sevier County Sheriff)

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a man.

Investigators believe the man has information about a burglary in the Upper Middle Creek area. The incident occurred in late March.

Anyone with information should call the department at 865-774-3937. Calls can remain anonymous.

