Predators rout Stars 7-3

DALLAS (WKRN) – The Predators scored four times in the first period on their way to a 7-3 blowout of the Stars in Dallas Thursday night.

Viktor Arvidsson got the scoring started on a nice feed from Craig Smith to make it 1-0 just 66 seconds into the game.

Arvidsson joined Filip Forsberg with 30 goals. It’s the third time in Predators history they have had two players score 30 goals. Forsberg and James Neal did it last year, and Paul Kariya and Steve Sullivan did it in the 2005-2006 season.

Later in the first, it was Smith getting his first goal of the game to make it 2-0. That goal came on the Predators eighth shot of the game, and that was it for Stars goalie Antti Niemi who got the hook.

Kari Lehtonen did not fare any better for Dallas. Kevin Fiala scored his 11th of the season to make 3-0 on a pretty wrist shot.

Lehtonen gave up a fourth first period goal when Arvidsson fired it in off the skates of a Stars defender for his 31st of the season and a 4-0 lead.

The Preds started the second period quickly with Harry Zolnierczyk scoring his second goal of the season, and just like the first it came only 66 seconds in to make it 5-0.

After that it got a little dicey with the Stars ripping off three straight goals to cut the lead to 5-3 in the second, but Roman Josi ended the rally with a power play goal.

Josi’s 12th of the season made it 6-3 and effectively ended the game.

Craig Smith added his second of the game and 12th of the season in the third for the final goal of the game.

The Preds are still one point back of St. Louis with only one game to play after the Blues won 6-3 in Florida. St. Louis still has two games remaining.